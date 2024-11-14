Gumband Selected For The NRF 2025 Innovators Showcase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gumband, an award-winning marketing platform that powers and measures interactive spaces and activations, has been selected for the National Retail Federation 2025 Innovators Lab.

The company's innovative technology lets brands manage and measure their physical environments in real time from anywhere. Gumband has powered in-person spaces and guest experiences globally for Google, Meta, TikTok, Stripe, LinkedIn, Nike, the NFL, Equinox and Activision.

“We're honored to be featured in the NRF Innovators Showcase for our game-changing technology,” said James Chester, Co-founder and CEO of Gumband.“The Innovation Lab puts a spotlight on tech advancements in retail, and we look forward to showing brands how they can easily control their physical environments and transform their spaces into fully measurable marketing assets.”

Gumband's suite of products, featuring a cloud-based dashboard and hardware, provides brands with a new understanding and level of visibility into audience behavior on-site - including how guests both interact with and dwell in key areas and activations - and offers quantifiable insights about their Return on Experience.

The company's latest product is a sophisticated, privacy-conscious camera-less presence sensor to track passive engagement, traffic flow, and dwell time. It generates first-party metrics that quantify spatial popularity for a more comprehensive understanding of how guests interact with spaces and installations. Next in the pipeline is AI-enablement of responsive, in-person guest experiences.

Attendees at January's NRF '25: Retail's Big Show will have exclusive access to Gumband's technology and products in the Innovation Lab at the Javits Center in New York City. The Gumband team will be available to demonstrate how retailers can integrate Gumband into their flagship offices, in-store experiences and activations.

Founded in 2021, Gumband is an award-winning technology company powering the future of experiential marketing. The company's innovative software and hardware solutions allow brands to build intelligence into interactive spaces and guest experiences that they can manage and measure in real time from anywhere. Gumband partners with leading companies and brands around the world including Google, TikTok, Stripe, LinkedIn, Nike, and the NFL. For more information, visit .

