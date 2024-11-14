New Solution Tree Bestseller Offers Educators Targeted Behavior Interventions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a premier provider of

K–12 professional development resources and services for educators, is pleased to announce that Behavior Academies: Targeted Interventions That Work! by Jessica Djabrayan Hannigan and John Hannigan has reached bestseller status, selling more than 10,000 copies since its publication in April of this year. Written by two veteran educators, the offers guidance on how to replace challenging student behaviors with those that strengthen essential life skills for school and beyond.

With its practical behavior intervention method, Behavior Academies replaces problematic behaviors with essential life skills for school and beyond. Educators can implement effective targeted interventions in twenty-five minutes or less using eight predefined behavior academies and a process to create their own.

This book will help K–12 educators:



Address their own beliefs about students' challenging behavior



Learn the eight behavior academies and their corresponding life skills



Identify the core components of an academy's initial, ongoing, and exit sessions



Build their own behavior academy with a clearly outlined process

Use behavior rehearsal cards for an academy's ongoing sessions

Mike Mattos, internationally recognized author, presenter, and practitioner, said,

"Once educators embrace the fact that punitive consequences are not the best way to respond to student behavior challenges, the question remains: How do we intervene when students lack essential behaviors? This book provides the answers!"

About the Authors

Jessica Djabrayan Hannigan , EdD, works with US schools and districts to design and implement effective social-emotional and behavioral systems. Her expertise includes RTI, PLCs, MTSS, PBIS, restorative practices, social-emotional learning, and more.

John Hannigan , EdD, is an author and speaker who has served in education for over 20 years as a teacher, instructional coach, principal, and county office leadership coach. His expertise includes RTI at WorkTM, PLC at Work®, MTSS, PBIS, restorative practices, social-emotional learning, and more.

About Solution Tree

For over 25 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles , along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti , online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . Learn more about Solution Tree .

