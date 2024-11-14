Need To Transform Farmers Destiny, Says Punjab’S Special Chief Secretary

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 14 (IANS) Advocating the vanguard role of cooperative societies for boosting exports, Punjab's Special Chief Secretary and Commissioner Cooperation V.K. Singh on Thursday said it is the need of the hour to transform the destiny of farmers by giving a major push to the rural economy.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 71st All India Cooperative Week here, the Special Chief Secretary said the cooperative sector has the onus to bolster the rural through agricultural food exports after value edition through self-help groups.

He said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is already laying major thrust to strengthen the cooperative sector in the state.

Singh unequivocally said the cooperative sector is the lifeline of the country, which has played a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of the country in the post-Independence era.

He said the cooperative sector has to play a pivotal role in bringing farmers out of the rut of the wheat-paddy cycle and encouraging them to sell their products through value addition. He said there is a huge potential for value-added products of the farmers, especially in markets like Delhi, where spurious goods were being sold.

Singh said the cooperative sector must embrace this challenge to benefit the farmers so that their income can be supplemented in a big way.

The Special Chief Secretary also said the cooperative sector cannot work in isolation, adding for the welfare of farmers various departments like agriculture, horticulture and others can work in unison with each other.

Earlier, Secretary Cooperation Anindita Mitra said the cooperative sector is essential for the holistic growth of the country.

Extending words of gratitude towards Special Chief Secretary Singh, she recalled his contribution to strengthening the cooperative sector at the grassroots.

She underscored the need for three Es -- education, equality and engagement for further expansion and consolidation of the cooperative sector.