Evolution Group Announces Partnership Extension With Fanduel Casino

Evolution, the industry-leading B2B solution provider for casino operators, today announced a three-year extension of their US agreement with FanDuel Casino. The renewal strengthens the strategic partnership between the two companies, reaffirming Evolution as FanDuel's sole provider of core live dealer casino games.

Under the terms of the extension, FanDuel players will continue to have access to Evolution and Ezugi's full portfolio of industry-leading live casino games, along with top-performing slots from NetEnt, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, and Nolimit City. This marks the second extension of the original partnership, which began in 2020 when Evolution's live dealer games were integrated into FanDuel's Casino platform.

Jacob Claesson, Chief Executive Officer of Evolution North America, said: "We are thrilled to extend our successful partnership with FanDuel, providing players with the very best in online casino entertainment. FanDuel's trust in Evolution highlights our shared commitment to growing the live casino market and creating a truly immersive experience for players across North America."

"FanDuel Casino is the leading Casino operator in the U.S., offering the largest selection of exclusive live casino tables in the market. Expanding our partnership with Evolution for Live Casino and RNG games enables us to consistently provide a top-tier experience to our customers. We look forward to our continued growth in the Live Casino sector," said Asaf Noifeld, Managing Director of FanDuel Casino.

