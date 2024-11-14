Digital Wealth Partners Introduces New Hedge Fund Featuring Two Unique Investment Strategies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, TX, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Digital Wealth Partners , a registered advisor specializing in digital assets, is excited to announce the launch of its new hedge fund, offering investors two distinct strategies to access the potential of blockchain and digital assets. The fund includes the Levered Crypto Fund and the Digital Asset Disruption Fund, both structured to navigate the growing digital asset landscape with a focus on disciplined risk management.

The fund will be managed by Matthew Snider , Chief Investment Officer of Digital Wealth Partners. Snider brings substantial experience in wealth management and digital finance, with a focus on managing risk and fostering sustainable growth. More information on Snider and the leadership team is available on the Digital Wealth Partners website.

Introducing the Strategies



DWP Levered Crypto Fund



Investment Objective: The fund aims to provide returns linked to major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL), through a leveraged strategy.

Investment Strategy: Utilizing a careful approach to leverage, the fund adjusts its positions based on market conditions, seeking opportunities for growth while maintaining controls to mitigate downside risks.

DWP Digital Asset Disruption Fund



Investment Objective: This fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of digital assets with potential to impact financial services. Investment Strategy: Through an index-based approach, the fund targets digital assets in sectors such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and on-chain asset management. The strategy is founded on a systematic analysis of assets with promising fundamentals.

A Perspective on Digital Assets and Wealth Management

Matthew Snider, Fund Manager at Digital Wealth Partners, commented on the fund's launch, stating:

“The growing role of digital assets in wealth management is undeniable. Our strategies are designed to blend innovation with a disciplined focus on risk. Our objective is to help investors participate in the evolution of digital finance while upholding a structured approach to asset allocation.”

As the digital asset landscape matures, Digital Wealth Partners remains committed to offering well-researched investment options designed to meet the needs of today's investors.

About Digital Wealth Partners

Digital Wealth Partners is an investment firm dedicated to digital asset management and blockchain innovation. With an emphasis on providing institutional-level investment solutions, DWP aims to make advanced financial technology accessible to a broad range of investors. For more information, visit .

Source:

CONTACT: Digital Wealth Partners