The ONYX Sxi Lithium-Ion Battery-Powered Floor Burnisher Advantage Explained: A Leap Into The Future Of Burnishing

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONYX, a leader in professional cleaning equipment, is proud to announce the launch of the

SXi, its new lithium-ion battery-powered floor burnisher. This cutting-edge machine is designed to offer janitorial distributors, building service contractors, janitorial cleaning contractors, and facility maintenance staff a game-changing solution for achieving superior floor finishes-without the drawbacks of traditional corded or propane-powered models.

The SXi provides a remarkable 240% increase in productivity over conventional corded burnishers, allowing businesses to significantly cut down on labor costs and increase operational efficiency. Powered by advanced lithium technology, the SXi delivers exceptional power and long runtime, enabling users to tackle large areas on a single charge. Its cordless design not only enhances productivity but also improves safety and ease of use, eliminating the hazards and inconveniences of cords or fuel-powered engines.

Key Features of the SXi Floor Burnisher include:



Zero Emissions – An eco-friendly solution with no cord, fumes or exhaust, ideal for indoor use and enhancing indoor air quality.



Powerful Performance – Advanced lithium-ion batteries provide consistent power, delivering exceptional results every time.



Whisper-Quiet Operation – Enjoy quiet, noise-free burnishing with a sound profile that won't disturb building occupants.



Low Vibration – Designed for comfort, reducing operator fatigue for longer cleaning sessions.



Extended Runtime – High-capacity lithium-ion batteries ensure long-lasting operation, allowing for more cleaning and less downtime.

Configurable with single or dual onboard batteries.



Quick Connect Batteries – Easily swap batteries for continuous operation, reducing interruptions during busy shifts.



Easy Variable Head Pressure – Adjust the burnishing pressure for different surfaces and cleaning requirements.



Configurable with 21", 24" or 27" burnishing head



10-Gallon Water Tank – A larger tank for greater capacity and reduced downtime for refilling.

Sleek Front Light – A convenient front-mounted light illuminates the cleaning path for improved visibility in low-light environments.

The SXi is more than just a burnisher-it's a tool designed to enhance your business's efficiency and elevate your client service to new heights. Imagine achieving that pristine, high-gloss finish your clients demand, without the noise and fumes associated with propane-powered machines or the limitations of older electric models.

"Step into the future of burnishing with the SXi," said Seth Alberty, VP of Engineering at ONYX. "This powerful, eco-friendly machine combines lithium-ion technology with features that address the specific needs of today's cleaning professionals-whether you're working in schools, hospitals, office buildings, or retail spaces. The SXi is built to perform at the highest standards, providing an unmatched clean while helping businesses save time, money, and labor costs."

With the SXi, cleaning professionals can experience increased productivity, better air quality, and improved performance-all in one sleek, easy-to-use package.

The ONYX SXi recently won a New Product Innovation Award in the Green Technology Category in the Maintenance Sales News publication. The SXi has also been submitted in the upcoming ISSA Show Innovation Awards in the Environmental and Sustainability category. ONYX will be exhibiting the SXi at the upcoming ISSA show in booth 2058. Please visit our booth or book a product demonstration at the contact info below.

About ONYX

ONYX is a leading innovator in commercial cleaning equipment, specializing in high-performance machines that combine cutting-edge technology with practical, efficient design. ONYX is committed to helping businesses enhance their operations, improve productivity, and deliver outstanding results.

For more information on the SXi Floor Burnisher or to request a demo, contact Jeremy Hahne, Sales VP at [email protected] or book a booth appointment at the ISSA show, booth 2058.

Media Contact:

Stuart Proctor

Marketing VP

ONYX

949-275-2611

[email protected]

SOURCE ONYX Systems, LLC

