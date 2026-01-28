403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starmer, Zelensky Review Abu Dhabi Talks
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks focused on recent diplomatic efforts in Abu Dhabi and shared a common view on the importance of achieving a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.
During a phone conversation on Tuesday, Starmer reaffirmed his backing for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian population. He also raised concerns about the “desperate situations” many civilians are enduring as winter conditions worsen, with numerous families facing shortages of heating and electricity, according to official statements released Wednesday.
Zelenskyy, in turn, welcomed the UK’s recent pledge of £20 million ($27.5 million) to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, describing the assistance as timely amid continued strain on essential services.
“The leaders discussed the progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the statement noted, emphasizing shared positions on the broader diplomatic process.
The discussions followed two days of consultations between Russia and Ukraine held on Jan. 23–24 in Abu Dhabi, conducted with US mediation as part of efforts to bring an end to the conflict that began in February 2022. The talks were characterized as “constructive,” and plans are reportedly in place for another round of US-mediated discussions next week, again in Abu Dhabi.
Starmer also underlined that the UK would continue coordinating closely with international partners to reinforce Ukraine’s security. He additionally briefed Zelenskyy on his forthcoming visits to China and Japan, framing them as part of wider diplomatic engagement linked to global stability and support for Ukraine.
During a phone conversation on Tuesday, Starmer reaffirmed his backing for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian population. He also raised concerns about the “desperate situations” many civilians are enduring as winter conditions worsen, with numerous families facing shortages of heating and electricity, according to official statements released Wednesday.
Zelenskyy, in turn, welcomed the UK’s recent pledge of £20 million ($27.5 million) to support Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, describing the assistance as timely amid continued strain on essential services.
“The leaders discussed the progress made during recent peace talks in Abu Dhabi and agreed on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the statement noted, emphasizing shared positions on the broader diplomatic process.
The discussions followed two days of consultations between Russia and Ukraine held on Jan. 23–24 in Abu Dhabi, conducted with US mediation as part of efforts to bring an end to the conflict that began in February 2022. The talks were characterized as “constructive,” and plans are reportedly in place for another round of US-mediated discussions next week, again in Abu Dhabi.
Starmer also underlined that the UK would continue coordinating closely with international partners to reinforce Ukraine’s security. He additionally briefed Zelenskyy on his forthcoming visits to China and Japan, framing them as part of wider diplomatic engagement linked to global stability and support for Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment