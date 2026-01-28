403
MONUSCO Repatriates Thirty-Four Rwandans
(MENAFN) The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) announced the repatriation of 34 Rwandans on Tuesday, including 15 ex-combatants from the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) rebel group. The operation also included 19 family members of the former fighters.
The repatriation was carried out through MONUSCO’s disarmament, demobilization, reintegration, and stabilization program, with the returnees crossing the Congo-Rwanda border between Goma city and Rubavu district, where they were received by Rwandan authorities. A Rwandan official confirmed the latest operation, bringing the total number of people repatriated under the program to 60, including 33 ex-combatants.
MONUSCO noted that voluntary surrenders among Rwandan rebels have increased in the Goma outskirts in North Kivu province following last year’s capture of the city by M23 rebels. Nearly 300 individuals have been repatriated since last year under the disarmament and demobilization program.
The repatriation aligns with a peace agreement signed by Congo and Rwanda in Washington last June, aimed at stabilizing eastern Congo by neutralizing armed groups. The FDLR has been active in the region for decades, particularly in Masisi, Rutshuru, and Walikale localities. Rwanda classifies the FDLR as a terrorist organization linked to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. MONUSCO has intensified efforts to encourage surrender and voluntary repatriation of remaining rebels in the area.
