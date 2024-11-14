DR Congo to start new round of mpox vaccinations to combat epidemic

(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) will begin a new round of mpox vaccinations to combat the ongoing epidemic, which has already caused over 1,100 deaths since the beginning of 2024. Minister Roger Kamba made the announcement late Wednesday, revealing that the new vaccination phase will target individuals who have already received their first dose. Around 51,000 people were vaccinated in the initial phase, and now they will receive their second dose. The exact start date for the next round was not specified, but Kamba confirmed that the country has stockpiled 200,000 doses, with an additional 100,000 doses expected to arrive shortly.



The DRC plans to vaccinate a total of 2.5 million people, using 3.5 million doses as part of its efforts to control the epidemic. So far in 2024, there have been 42,912 suspected cases of mpox, with 9,456 confirmed cases and 1,132 deaths. The DRC has faced significant challenges in its response, including delayed diagnoses and limited access to treatment in several health zones.



Mpox, also known as monkeypox, is a viral infection that spreads through close contact with an infected person or their bodily fluids. Common symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, muscle aches, skin rashes, and back pain. The outbreak in the DRC has been particularly concerning, with the country facing widespread cases and a higher-than-average death toll.



The WHO has emphasized the importance of swift and widespread vaccination to mitigate the impact of the epidemic. The DRC’s vaccination campaign is critical to ensuring that the country can respond effectively to the outbreak, reduce the spread of the virus, and provide better healthcare access in areas with limited resources.

