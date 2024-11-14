Dutch police detains dozens of people during pro-Palestinian protest in central Amsterdam

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, Dutch detained dozens of people during a pro-Palestinian protest in central Amsterdam, which defied a recent ban following violent clashes around a football match between Ajax and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv. The protest came after violent confrontations between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel groups before and after the match.



Protesters gathered in Dam Square, with many wearing kuffiyas and waving Palestinian flags, chanting slogans like "Amsterdam says no to genocide" and "Free Palestine." Riot police surrounded the and arrested several, escorting them onto waiting buses, according to reports.



Following the previous week's unrest, authorities in the Netherlands invoked emergency powers to conduct widespread searches and detain or deport hundreds of protesters. Max van den Berg, 32, a demonstrator, spoke to the press, calling for an end to the killing of innocent people and children, and urged the Netherlands to stop supporting Israel.



The violence that sparked the ongoing tensions began last week when Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attacked a taxi, burned a Palestinian flag, and assaulted anti-Israel demonstrators. Pro-Palestinian groups retaliated by chasing and beating Maccabi supporters, resulting in several injuries. Israeli and Dutch officials condemned the attacks as anti-Semitic, while pro-Palestinian supporters defended their actions as retaliation for provocations.



Among the 62 individuals arrested in connection with the violence, including 10 Israelis, police are continuing their search for other suspects. Additional arrests occurred during riots on Monday evening in the western immigrant neighborhoods of Amsterdam, where Dutch youths of North African descent showed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar expressed frustration over the small number of arrests, calling it "very little." He also mentioned that Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, had informed him of a special investigation team formed to look into the incident, though Sa'ar emphasized that the arrests made so far were insufficient.

