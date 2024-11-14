Local Financial Firm Earns Top Honors In Best Of Omaha Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trinity Financial Group was named Best Individual Financial Planner in the annual Best of Omaha awards, highlighting its dedication to the financial well-being of the community.

The awards recognize businesses that make a significant impact on Omaha, and Trinity Financial Group's accolade underscores its role in helping residents with retirement strategies that stand strong against the unexpected.

“This honor means so much because it comes from the people we serve every day,” said Matt Green, founder and lead advisor at Trinity Financial Group.“We're grateful for our neighbors' trust but we never take it for granted-we'll always stay committed to serving local families with honesty and hard work.”

With 75 years of combined experience, the firm focuses on building personal relationships to create tailored retirement strategies. This approach mirrors Omaha's values of integrity, diligence and community support.

“Growing up here, over and over I've seen our community come together when we need each other most,” Green added.“By offering personalized guidance to help clients feel confident about their future, we share that spirit.”

Trinity Financial Group invites residents to visit its Omaha office to learn how personalized financial planning makes a difference. To learn more about Trinity Financial Group, visit .

Advisory services are offered through CreativeOne Wealth , LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Trinity Financial Group and CreativeOne Wealth, LLC are not affiliated.

Licensed insurance professional.

