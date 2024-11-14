Rede D’Or’S Q3 2024 Results: A Testament To Brazil’S Resilient Healthcare Sector

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rede D'Or, Brazil's leading private hospital operator, has released its results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's performance reflects the resilience of the healthcare sector amid economic challenges.



Rede D'Or reported a net of R$1.215 billion ($213.2 million), marking a 59.8% increase from the same period in 2023.



The adjusted net profit reached R$1.267 billion ($222.3 million), showing a 56.3% year-over-year growth. This impressive growth demonstrates the company's ability to navigate fluctuations effectively.



Rede D'Or's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) totaled R$2.497 billion ($438.1 million), a 30.6% increase compared to the previous year.



The adjusted EBITDA stood at R$2.443 billion ($428.6 million), representing an 18% growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 18.5%, up 1.3 percentage points from the previous year.







This margin expansion indicates enhanced operational efficiency and cost management. Rede D'Or's net revenue grew by 9.9% to R$13.205 billion ($2.32 billion) in the third quarter.

Rede D'Or's Financial and Operational Strengthening

The company's financial expenses decreased by 9.8% to R$390.7 million ($68.5 million). This reduction in financial costs contributes to the overall profitability improvement.



The company 's gross debt at the end of September 2024 was R$64.640 billion ($11.34 billion). This figure represents a 3.6% increase from September 2023 but a 2% decrease from the second quarter of 2024.



Rede D'Or's net debt stood at R$10.316 billion ($1.81 billion), showing a 3.8% decrease from the previous year. The leverage ratio improved to 1.3 times, down from 1.6 times at the end of the second quarter.



This reduction in leverage indicates a strengthening financial position. Operationally, Rede D'Or expanded its capacity to 12,724 total beds, adding 819 beds since the end of the second quarter.



The hospital bed occupancy rate reached 78.6% in the third quarter. This rate aligns with historical averages for the period but shows a slight decrease from the previous year.



The average ticket price, calculated from total gross revenue and patient days, increased by 8.8% year-over-year. SulAmérica, a part of Rede D'Or, reported approximately 5.2 million health and dental beneficiaries.



This figure represents a 4.6% increase from the previous year. The consolidated claims ratio improved to 82.1%, a 4.0 percentage point enhancement compared to the previous year.

