Experience Flavours Of The Winter Season: Moxies' Newest Feature Menu Arrives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfectly timed with the arrival of the colder months, Moxies is excited to announce the launch of its Winter Feature Menu. From now until January 12, 2025, guests are invited to enjoy a curated lineup of seasonal drinks and dishes, including six menu items, blending both fresh new creations with returning favourites.







Wanting to inspire menu innovation across all levels, Moxies hosted an internal competition earlier in the year to encourage team members to showcase their culinary creativity by developing standout items for this year's Winter Feature Menu. With 40 recipes submitted, the winning selections included a handcrafted Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake by culinary team member Coleen Mikin of Moxies Kelowna and a delicious Aperol Margarita crafted by General Manager Morgan Schibler from Moxies Medicine Hat.







“We are excited for guests to experience this seasonal menu, made with fresh ingredients that capture the essence of winter,” says Executive Chef Brandon Thordarson, Director of Culinary and Beverage for Moxies .“This year's feature menu also showcases two original, handcrafted items from our talented team members across various Moxies locations, embodying the creativity and quality that define our brand.”

Guests can look forward to the return of the Miso Ramen , a fan-favourite made with miso broth, traditional ramen noodles, chili garlic, sesame oil, marinated shiitake mushrooms, and a soft-boiled egg. Already a satisfying vegetarian option, guests can also customize their bowls by adding house-made, slow-cooked pork belly. Our new Dark Chocolate Flourless Cake addition to the menu, offers an irresistible gluten-free dessert made with rich dark chocolate and espresso cake. And finally, back by popular demand, Moxies' Sticky Toffee Pudding , served with toasted almonds, buttery caramel sauce, bourbon crème anglaise, and French vanilla ice cream, a beloved classic for the season.







For those seeking a winter escape, the vibrant Aperol Margarita –a refreshing twist made with Aperol, Jose Cuervo Tradicional Plata, fresh lime juice, and mint, is a revitalizing option for the season. The Aurora Borealis Margarita is a colourful drink combining Altos Plata Tequila, ube and desert pear syrup, and lime juice. Meanwhile, the Tequila Sugar Cookie cocktail, featuring Jose Cuervo Tradicional Plata, Galliano, vanilla oat milk, and cinnamon, captures the cozy flavours of the season. Each cocktail is designed to evoke the festive spirit of winter, crafted in-house with fresh, seasonal ingredients and the signature Moxies touch.







Be sure to visit Moxies to try the winter feature menu before it's gone, available until January 12, 2025. For more details on all of our locations and their opening hours, visit moxies.com , and follow MOXIES on Instagram @moxies .

