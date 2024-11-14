LIC, F1 Academy Launch Educational Outreach Program In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) in collaboration with F1 Academy has successfully concluded an ambitious educational outreach program in Qatar, during F1 Academy's testing event at LIC, connecting the next generation of motorsport talent with students across multiple prestigious educational institutions.

The F1 Academy testing event, running from November 12-14, included an engaging program on the first day where school students in Qatar, aged 13-17, explored diverse career paths and opportunities in motorsport.

LIC and F1 Academy designed a carefully curated series of events to inspire and educate the school students. On Tuesday, 60 students participated in an immersive Pit Lane Walk experience for two hours, providing first-hand exposure to the technical and operational aspects of motorsport. A highlight of the collaborative program was the karting session yesterday, where 15 students from Qatar Motorsports Academy had the opportunity to experience hands-on motorsport activity under professional guidance at LIC's world-class facilities.

The F1 Academy's full driver roster participated in the program, demonstrating both organizations' commitment to inspiring the next generation of female talent in motorsport. Their presence provided students with unique perspectives on professional racing careers and the evolving landscape of opportunities for women in motorsport.

“What we've achieved here in Qatar goes beyond traditional outreach,” said Pilar Harris, F1 Social Impact Lead.

“Through this collaboration with LIC, we're creating tangible connections between classroom learning and real-world motorsport careers. It's about showing young people, especially young women, that there's a place for them in this industry – whether that's behind the wheel, in engineering, or in team management.”

Fatima Al Qaedi, Marketing and Communications Manager at LIC, added:“At LIC, we're proud to partner with F1 Academy in this transformative educational initiative. By opening our doors to Qatar's young talents, we aim not to just showcase the exciting world of motorsport – but to also actively invest in the future of our sport and our nation's youth. This program aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering local talent and creating meaningful opportunities in motorsport.”

The program will culminate in a Race Week Career Discovery Program, where selected students will gain unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes operations during the actual race weekend in Qatar. The F1 Academy returns to Lusail International Circuit during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, for their final race of the season on Saturday, November 30.