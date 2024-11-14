Bydfi Launches SUNDOG USDT-M Contracts For Traders

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, November 13th, 2024, Chainwire

In an exciting development for fans and traders, BYDFi recently unveiled SUNDOG USDT-M contracts, accompanied by a prize pool of 380,000 SUNDOG tokens. This move comes after interest and activity surrounding SunDog (SUNDOG Token), a meme token on the blockchain that has experienced significant growth, gained community support.

What is SunDog (SUNDOG)?

SunDog (SUNDOG) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency based on the TRON blockchain. It has attracted a lot of attention and market momentum, due to large part of Justin Sun, TRON's founder, who has made investments and provided consistent support. According to the most recent data, SunDog is currently trading at $0.1754, with an outstanding 24-hour trading volume of $143,040,775, a 22.7% rise over the previous day. SunDog's price has increased by 68.7% in the previous seven days.

Strategic Investment by SunPump

On September 20, SunPump officially announced its strategic investment in SunDog, a TRON ecosystem meme token initiative. SunPump's investment be seen as a commitment to supporting outstanding teams and communities. SunPump stated:“SunDog has drawn significant attention in the industry due to its impressive market performance and stable growth trajectory.” Its outstanding community efforts and progress have attracted recognition, and SunPump expressed appreciation for SunDog's role in improving the TRON ecosystem.

SunDog's Social Media Success and Thriving Community

SunDog's online presence has been rising, attracting a following across multiple social media platforms. SunDog has over 120,000 followers on X (previously Twitter), with more than seven tweets each day reaching a total audience of over 200,000 impressions. This active social media engagement can show a strong community support in SunDog.

BYDFi's Latest Offering: SUNDOG USDT-M Contracts and Rewards

As part of its commitment to providing different trading options, BYDFi has added SUNDOG USDT-M contracts to its market. And the 380,000 SUNDOG prize pool can provide further motivation for traders to explore this new contract offering, aiming to add more excitement to the SunDog community. For detailed information on eligibility and participation, users can peruse BYDFi's official announcement.

About BYDFi

