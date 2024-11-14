Apple prepares to launch AI-powered tablet in March

(MENAFN) Apple is preparing to launch a wall-mounted tablet, codenamed J490, as early as March, according to reports. The device is expected to offer several features, including the ability to control various smart home devices, facilitate video conferencing, and use artificial intelligence to help navigate through apps. This innovative product could mark Apple's next step in the smart home market.



The price of the device may reach up to USD1,000, depending on the additional accessories and equipment used with it. However, a basic version of the device with just the screen would likely be priced much lower. This could make it a more accessible option for consumers compared to other smart displays currently available on the market.



Apple’s move to launch this device comes as part of its effort to compete with other tech giants in the growing smart home sector. Rival products include Google’s Nest Hub and Amazon’s Echo Show and Echo Hub, which also offer similar functionalities in smart display technology. The new Apple tablet is expected to stand out with its unique features and design.



The AI-powered tablet will have a square shape similar to an iPad and will be about the size of two iPhones placed side by side. It will feature a 6-inch screen and will be available in silver and black. This new product could provide Apple with a strong foothold in the competitive smart home device market.

