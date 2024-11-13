PAHO Re-Verifies Brazil As A Measles-Free Country

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRASILIA, Brazil, (PAHO) – The director of the Pan American Organization (PAHO), Dr Jarbas Barbosa, and the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, confirmed that Brazil has been re-verified as free of measles, rubella, and congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). This means that the Americas has now recovered its status as a region free of endemic measles, a milestone first achieved in 2016.

“We congratulate Brazil on this significant achievement,” Dr Barbosa said.“This effort reflects Brazil's strong commitment to public health and protecting its population from vaccine-preventable diseases. Measles not only impacts health but has devastating consequences for the economy and well-being of countries,” he emphasized.

The re-verification was carried out by the Measles and Rubella Elimination Regional Monitoring and Re-Verification Commission, an independent group of experts convened by PAHO, which evaluated the evidence presented by Brazil.

A measles outbreak that began in 2018 led to the resumption of endemic transmission of the virus in Brazil in 2019, when more than 21,700 cases were reported. In response, the ministry of health, in coordination with state and municipal health professionals, implemented several measures. These included microplanning high-quality vaccination activities within the routine program, decentralizing molecular testing to identify the virus, and training rapid response teams. By June 2022, Brazil had recorded the last case of endemic measles.

To meet the re-verification criteria, the country had to demonstrate that there had been no transmission of the measles virus for at least one year, in addition to strengthening its routine vaccination program, epidemiological surveillance, and rapid response to imported cases. The coverage of the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine increased in Brazil from 81 percent in 2022 to 87 percent in 2023, and the country continues efforts to reach the threshold of 95 percent recommended by PAHO to ensure herd immunity and prevent outbreaks.

During this period, Brazil, like other countries in the region, reported imported cases of measles, but the rapid response of the health system prevented secondary cases from occurring.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children and can lead to serious complications such as severe diarrhea, ear infections, blindness, pneumonia, and encephalitis (brain inflammation). Some of these complications can be fatal. As measles continues to circulate in other regions of the world, the risk of reintroduction in the Americas persists, especially among children who are not fully vaccinated.

In 2024, up to November 8, more than 17,000 suspected cases of measles were reported in the Americas, with 389 confirmed cases in eight countries. Most of these cases are imported or related to importation, underscoring the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage to protect the most vulnerable populations.

As a result of Brazil's achievement, the Americas regains its status as a region free of endemic measles, a recognition that was first achieved in 2016. In addition to Brazil, Venezuela was re-verified as free of endemic measles in 2023, after endemic transmission was re-established in the country in 2018, as a result of an outbreak that lasted more than 12 months. The other 33 PAHO member countries in the region have maintained their elimination status.

PAHO emphasizes the importance of continuing to strengthen vaccination programs, increasing coverage to adequate levels, strengthening surveillance systems, and improving the capacity of health systems to respond quickly to potential imported cases.

“To maintain the elimination of measles and prevent future outbreaks, it is crucial to continue intensifying vaccination efforts, improving surveillance, and enhancing the capacity to respond quickly to imported cases,” concluded Dr Barbosa.

The Americas also eliminated rubella and congenital rubella syndrome in 2015, an achievement that the countries of the region have maintained since then.

