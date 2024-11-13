Reforms Amid Great Expectations: Sub-Saharan Africa’S Outlook

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Wenjie Chen and Andrew Tiffin

IMF PODCASTS

With sub-Saharan Africa soon to have one of the largest working-age populations in the world, removing barriers to business growth and encouraging higher productivity industries will help provide the employment opportunities it needs.

But reforms don't come easy. Wenjie Chen and Andrew Tiffin are economists in the IMF's Africa Department and produce the Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa .

In this podcast , they say addressing development needs while realizing reforms that create sufficient jobs will help garner public support and improve regional prospects. Transcript

