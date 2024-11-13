Kuwait Amir Representative Commends UN Chief On COP29

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, sent on Wednesday a cable to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, commending him on the 29th of Parties on climate change (COP29).

In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled expressed deep appreciation of the UN and host Azerbaijan for holding the conference in Baku, which began on November 11 and continues until the 22nd, which adds to the success of the COP event.

He lauded the UN chief's role in bolstering cooperation amongst members of the organization especially in the domain of climate change and environment protection, stressing that Kuwait would continue to support all efforts by the UN worldwide.

His Highness the Crown Prince affirmed that Kuwait would continue to contribute to world security and peace through international organizations, namely the UN. (end)

