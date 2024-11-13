UAE Honours Chairperson Of Kuwait Women's Sports Federation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- United Arab of Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday bestowed the Arab Sports Pioneers Award on Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah - the Chairperson of the Kuwait Women's Sports Federation and Honorary Chairwoman of the Organising Committee for Women's Sports in the GCC.

Sheikha Naima expressed her gratitude in a press following the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award 2024 ceremony held in Abu Dhabi today.

She also thanked Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak the "Mother of the Nation", Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The award is an honour for Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah in recognition of her prominent role in raising the status of women's sports in the State of Kuwait and the Gulf region.

The ceremony also featured award presented to Sana bint Hamad Al Busaidi, Chairwoman of the Oman Women's Sports Committee and Advisor to the Minister of Education, for her pioneering role in women's sports in the Sultanate of Oman and her leadership in numerous influential initiatives.

During the ceremony, Maryam Ahmed Abdullah Al Zeyoudi from the UAE was awarded Best Paralympic Athlete, Marwa Al Amri from Tunisia was honored as Best Female/Male Coach, Nahla Nabil Bouzid Al Maghribi from Sudan received the award for Best Sports Media Personality, and Latifa Mohammed Khalifa Al Falasi from the UAE was recognized as Best Youth Athlete.

The Zamalek Women's Volleyball Team from Egypt was awarded Best Team after winning the African Tournament trophy, and "Best Sports Mother" awarded was given to Ruqayya Ahmed Abdullah Al Zaabi from UAE. (end)

