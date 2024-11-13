Amiri Diwan Min. Opens GCC Secretariat Pavilion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak inaugurated the GCC Secretariat Pavilion at the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center on Wednesday.

The Pavilion will coincide for the first time with the 45th GCC Summit, due in Kuwait on December 1.

The Pavilion will play a crucial role in the Summit as a to showcase the Cooperation Council's achievements and initiatives.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Public Works and Head of the Supreme Committee on Preparation for the Summit Dr. Noura Al-Mishaan, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam, GCC Secretary-General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, and Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as ambassadors to the GCC member countries.

Minister Al-Mishaan said in her opening speech that choosing Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center as a leading cultural tower in the State of Kuwait to be home to this distinguished exhibition reflects the deep belief in the importance of culture and knowledge in consolidating the values of unity and integration.

This center is considered a civilized symbol that attracts visitors from inside and outside Kuwait, especially the young generation looking forward to exploring science, technology, and space.

Al-Mishaan added that the GCC pavilion completes this pioneering cultural system by embodying the journey of the GCC, which the forefathers founded to be a beacon of Gulf solidarity, a shield that protects our countries from challenges, and a force that strengthens common ties between the peoples of the region.

Since its establishment, the Cooperation Council has made significant strides in various fields, which Minister Al-Mishaan highlighted in her speech.

Today, we celebrate over four decades of fruitful cooperation, a testament to the wise directives of the leaders of the GCC countries, Al-Mishaan said.

She explained that this exhibition proudly showcases the major development projects and cooperation initiatives, such as specific projects or initiatives, that have contributed to achieving growth and sustainability and raising the level of well-being for the Gulf citizens.

It's a testament to our collective progress and a reason for optimism about the future. Al-Mishaan added that the exhibition also highlights the achievements of the GCC countries in terms of economy, infrastructure, transportation, education, environment, health, and other fields.

"We are certain that this exhibition represents a new step that enhances awareness and understanding of the achievements of the Cooperation Council in a way that reflects our commitment to moving forward towards more joint work," the minister went on.

She expressed appreciation for the sponsor of the ceremony, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and the Amiri Diwan for their generous support and sponsorship of the Pavilion.

Al-Mishaan also thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the members of the Supreme Committee for the Preparation and Preparation of the GCC Summit for their sincere efforts in completing this event on time.

She also expressed her heartfelt thanks to the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, and the General Secretariat team, who distinguishedly organized and prepared this exhibition.

Their work celebrates the Cooperation Council's journey and achievements and embodies the shared vision that unites the GCC countries within a framework of cooperation and integration.

Al-Budawi extended his highest thanks and gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with his brothers, the leaders of the GCC.

He expressed his pleasure that Kuwait will host the GCC pavilion during the 45th Gulf Summit, scheduled for early December.

The pavilion initiative aligns with the leaders' directives to inform GCC citizens about the Council's achievements and progress in integration.

Since its establishment, the Cooperation Council has seen significant successes and projects that have enhanced prosperity and security for our people and elevated the Council's status globally.

Al-Badawi emphasized that the Pavilion's opening will coincide with the Gulf Summit, allowing citizens and residents to learn about the Council's progress and strengthening the mental image of Gulf cohesion and integration.

He noted that the Pavilion will feature a comprehensive schedule of visits for different age groups, aiming to promote communication and awareness of joint Gulf efforts.

He hopes this inaugural Pavilion will establish a special pavilion for the Cooperation Council at future Gulf summits, highlighting achievements and fostering unity among our people.

He thanked the Amiri Diwan, represented by the Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support during the Pavilion's preparation.

Walid Al-Hamoud, head of the pavilion team, provided an overview of its development, showcasing its value to Gulf citizens and the accomplishments of joint Gulf work.

The Pavilion will be open until 13 December, offering insights into establishing the Cooperation Council and its achievements over the past four decades. (end)

