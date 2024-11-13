TEAMSTERS SECURE $1.3 MILLION IN BACK PAY FOR UNFI DRIVERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Local 853 Members Achieve Justice, Win Lucrative Arbitration Settlement

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a prolonged battle, UNFI drivers represented by Teamsters Local 853 in Oakland, Calif., have won a $1.3 million back pay award over UNFI's failure to honor the drivers' collective bargaining agreement.

"Our members work hard for every dollar, and it's our duty to hold employers accountable to the contracts we negotiate," said Steven Lua, President of Local 853. "It's not about the size of the win­ ­­- every victory matters because it brings justice to those affected."

Local 853 filed a grievance against UNFI management over wage violations, which led to arbitration. An independent arbitrator ruled in favor of Local 853 drivers, affirming their right to the back pay.

"This outcome shows the power of being in a union," said Ruben Lopez, a UNFI driver and Local 853 shop steward. "Without the union's support, we'd never have received the $1.3 million that we were rightfully owed."

Nationwide, the Teamsters represent more than 5,000 workers at UNFI. Since 2022, nearly 2,500 workers at the company have voted to become Teamsters. Last week, over 150 drivers in York, Pa., voted to join the union.

"This settlement by Local 853 underscores why every UNFI worker needs strong Teamsters representation," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Our commitment goes beyond organizing. We're dedicated to enforcing the robust contracts that we negotiate."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit

Teamster

for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at

Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Daniel

Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]



SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED