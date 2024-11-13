C+R Research And Signoi Join Forces To Transform Shopper Insights With AI-Powered Personas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- C+R Research , a leading U.S. custom marketing insights agency, and Signoi, a pioneering UK-based artificial intelligence (AI) insights firm, today announced their partnership that will reshape shopper behavior analysis through AI.

Innovation in Shopper Understanding

This collaboration introduces an enhanced version of C+R's SmartMarketTM Shopper Segmentation , now powered by Signoi's advanced AI technology, and introduces the industry's first“always-on” interactive shopper segmentation solution. Specifically designed for CPG brands and retailers, this agile solution enables marketers to quickly get answers to their burning questions from specific shopper segments.

Bridging Technology and Human Insight in Market Research

Signoi's AI-powered software, AI Bods , is known for its ability to accurately simulate audiences based on high quality input data. The AI Bods platform will be integrated with C+R's established shopper segmentation, creating interactive personas anchored in real consumer behavior.

"This partnership represents a significant advancement in how brands understand and interact with their shoppers," said Paul Metz, CEO at C+R Research. "By combining our deep understanding of shopper attitudes and behavior with Signoi's AI capabilities, we're creating a solution that goes far beyond traditional segmentation."

Redefine Decision-Making

What differentiates this new solution is that the AI personas are trained on extensive human-generated data, ensuring intelligent responses that accurately reflect and extrapolate from real shopper attitudes and behaviors.

The new AI-integrated solution provides CPG brands and retailers with ready access to interactive AI personas for each segment enabling marketers to:

.Quickly understand shopper motivations and values

.Rapidly test marketing concepts

.Develop more targeted messaging strategies

.Optimize merchandising and promotional activities

.Make faster, more informed decisions

Andy Dexter, founder at Signoi, commented:“We're delighted to be partnering with C+R on this exciting initiative to bring shopper segments to actionable life. Many such projects have already demonstrated the real value our AI Bods persona simulations bring to clients. We believe this new form of intelligent segmentation is the future of research – or at least, a big part of it.”

About C+R Research

C+R Research, a women-owned insights agency with 65 years of experience, provides high-quality, actionable insights. They offer a wide array of effective, customizable techniques for traditional and online qualitative, quantitative, mobile, and community-based research, both in the U.S. and globally, empowering brands across industries with the strategic insights needed for success.

About Signoi

Signoi offers a range of AI software analysis solutions to the insights industry, in particular, AI-driven audience simulations-interactive personas (AI Bods)-that bring segmentations to life. With a unique combination of software and service, Signoi's products extract meaning from complexity and find signals within noise, delivering insights quickly and at scale.

