Man Killed In Uruzgan Clash Over Land Dispute
Date
11/13/2024 2:05:21 PM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): A man was killed on Wednesday during a clash over a piece of land in the Dihrawoud district of central Uruzgan province, an official said on Wednesday.
Police Spokesperson Bilal Uruzgani told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened this morning in the Londyani locality.
“A land dispute in the Londyanh area between cousins turned violent which resulted in the killing of one man,” he said.
He said the murderer had fled the area while Police had launched a manhunt.
nh
MENAFN13112024000174011037ID1108882781
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.