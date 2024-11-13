Man Killed In Uruzgan Clash Over Land Dispute

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): A man was killed on Wednesday during a clash over a piece of land in the Dihrawoud district of central Uruzgan province, an official said on Wednesday.

Police Spokesperson Bilal Uruzgani told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident happened this morning in the Londyani locality.

“A land dispute in the Londyanh area between cousins turned violent which resulted in the killing of one man,” he said.

He said the murderer had fled the area while had launched a manhunt.

