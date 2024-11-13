Sanofi's Gaucher Initiative Marks 25 Years Of Rare Disease Care In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sanofi, through its philanthropic organisation Foundation S, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Gaucher Initiative, a cornerstone of its Rare Humanitarian Program, in partnership with Project HOPE. The program, which began in 1999, has provided life-saving to patients with Gaucher in Egypt, regardless of their ability to pay.

The Gaucher Initiative has not only brought treatment to patients with rare genetic disorders but has also significantly advanced the understanding and management of Gaucher disease in Egypt, according to Sanofi. The initiative has donated over 400,000 vials of life-saving treatments to date, with more than 30% of patients receiving therapy for over 20 years.

“For 25 years, this partnership has been about more than just treatment; it's about bringing hope to patients and their families,” said Dr. Reda Mansour, Country Director of Project HOPE in Egypt.“The Gaucher Initiative has empowered the diagnosis and management of this rare disease in Egypt, aiming that no patient is left behind.”

Beyond Gaucher disease, Sanofi's Rare Humanitarian Program through Foundation S has also provided support to patients in Egypt with other rare diseases, including Pompe, Fabry, and Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD). The program has distributed over 67,685 doses of treatment to patients across these conditions.

The program has been lauded by medical professionals in Egypt and internationally.

“The mission of the Gaucher Initiative is rooted in the timeless values of care and healing while pushing the boundaries of modern science,” said Dr. Pramod K. Mistry, Professor of Pediatrics & Internal Medicine at Yale University School of Medicine, and the chair of the international experts committee for the Gaucher Initiative.“This humanitarian program is a testament to what can be achieved when we unite ancient wisdom traditions in Egypt and the future to build an ecosystem of care for children affected by Gaucher disease. It is a beacon of collaboration, compassion, and cutting-edge care.”

Dr Alaa Hamed, Global Head of Rare Disease Medical Affairs at Sanofi, reiterated the importance of continued collaboration in the field of rare disease treatment.

“This milestone is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when we work together with a shared purpose,” he said.”Sanofi remains deeply committed to supporting patients with rare diseases through programs like the Gaucher Initiative, which has transformed lives and strengthened the expertise of local physicians.”

Dr Amal El-Beshlawy, Professor of Pediatric Hematology and head of the paediatric haematology and Gaucher disease treatment centre at Cairo University, highlighted the program's impact on local medical practice.

“Sanofi's unique unprecedented, rare humanitarian program has been dedicated to supporting and following up our lysosomal storage disorders patients by delivering medicines and all the unmet needs for the patients' investigations and follow-up for 25 years,” she said.

Dr. Azza Tantawy, Professor of Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology at Ain Shams University, and the President of the Egyptian Scientific Foundation of Rare Diseases in Children, emphasised the program's success stories.

“Throughout my career, I have witnessed children who were diagnosed with Gaucher disease grow up to lead normal, healthy lives thanks to the awareness and support provided by this program,” she said.“It has not only saved lives but has also given these children the opportunity to thrive, fulfilling their potential and dreams.”

As Sanofi and Project HOPE look to the future, they remain dedicated to improving the lives of rare disease patients in Egypt and beyond. The Gaucher Initiative's 25th anniversary signifies not only a successful past but also a step toward a future of continued innovation and compassionate care in the field of rare disease treatment.