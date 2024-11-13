Dow's Disability Hiring And Employment Practices Recognized By The National Organization On Disability

(MENAFN- 3BL) MIDLAND, Mich., November 13, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) was recently honored with a Leading Disability Employer Seal by the National Organization on Disability (NOD), marking the eighth consecutive year Dow has received this recognition.

This recognition spotlights the transformative contributions made by business leaders in promoting employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. It also honors those organizations that prioritize diversity, equity and importantly, accessibility – setting a high standard for others to follow.

The Leading Disability Employer Seal is granted based on the NOD Employment TrackerTM, a comprehensive assessment tool that evaluates key business practices related to hiring, retention, and advancement of people with disabilities. Scoring prioritized practices that are associated with increased disability employment outcomes over time, and companies received additional points based on the percentage of people with disabilities in their workforce. Dow scored highly when considering disability employment strategy, practices and performance.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition for an eighth consecutive year” said John Sampson , executive sponsor for Dow's Disability Employee Network and senior vice president of Operations, Manufacturing and Engineering. "We are proud to be named a Leading Disability Employer and are committed to fostering a workplace of inclusion, equitable opportunity and accessibility.”

In addition to Dow's HR policies and talent acquisition programs, the DEN employee resource group aims to empower employees with disabilities and to raise awareness and educate about disabilities to create better allies.

“We're incredibly grateful to Dow for their commitment to disability inclusion,” said Beth Sirull, chief executive officer and president, National Organization on Disability.“We believe that diversity fuels innovation and growth, and Dow embodies this vision in action. We applaud their efforts and investments to provide pathways to fulfilling careers for Americans with disabilities.”

Visit Dow's website for additional information on the Company's commitment to inclusion and diversity and to explore the Company's 2023 INtersections Progress Report .

