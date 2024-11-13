Allen University Alumnus, Michael Finkley, Nominated For A Grammy®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen University Alumni Michael Finkley Plays Key Role in Antonio Vergara's The Fury Album and Earns 2025 Grammy Nomination

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allen University is proud to celebrate the achievements of Michael D. Finkley, an alumnus whose contributions to Antonio Vergara's acclaimed album The Fury have earned him a nomination for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Finkley played a pivotal role in the creation of the album, which blends traditional blues with modern influences from around the world.

Released on August 29, 2024, The Fury features 13 tracks that explore the depth and diversity of contemporary blues. With collaborations from international musicians, the album is recognized for its unique fusion of cultural influences, bringing fresh energy to the blues genre. Finkley's involvement added a layer of emotion and authenticity to the project, helping to define its distinctive sound.

“I am very excited to be a part of this amazing project and thank you, Antonio, for trusting me with your work; this is my biggest dream come true!” Finkley said. The album's success and its Grammy nomination reflect the high-quality collaboration that brought together musicians from across the globe, making it a standout release in the contemporary music scene.

Finkley, a native of Mullins, South Carolina, graduated from Allen University with a Bachelor of Arts in English. He later earned graduate degrees in Education and Higher Education Administration from Southern New Hampshire University and holds an Honorary Doctorate from The Holback Institute. Finkley is also pursuing a Doctor of Education degree from South College.

In addition to his music contributions, Finkley is a well-known social media influencer and the host of the award-winning Michael Finkley Show, which is broadcast globally on the CTR Media Network. The show reaches over 350 million households in more than 100 countries, offering a platform for authentic and engaging conversations with entertainers, thought leaders, and everyday people who share inspiring stories. Finkley's charisma and ability to connect with guests make the show a valuable source of motivation for viewers, especially through its central theme: "What is your next biggest dream?"

Finkley's journey into communications began early in life, inspired by his mother, a former Disc Jockey for JOY 1280 WJAY AM. While in college, Finkley interned with Glory Communications and later hosted his own radio series, I Love Mullins, on JOY 1280 WJAY AM. His ability to amplify the voices of individuals with compelling stories has become a hallmark of his work, helping to raise awareness and inspire action on important social issues.

Through his show and online presence, Finkley has continued to encourage others to dream big and pursue their passions. His new song, Biggest Dream Come True, is an uplifting anthem that captures the essence of his show's mission. With its positive message and catchy melody, the song inspires listeners to chase their dreams and overcome obstacles along the way. It is available for download on all major streaming platforms.

Finkley's new book, Biggest Dream Come True: The Power of Pursuing Your Dreams and Reaching for the Stars, offers practical advice, inspiring stories, and motivational insights for anyone determined to achieve their goals. The book is a roadmap for overcoming limitations and realizing one's full potential, serving as a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. It is available for purchase at .

Allen University takes great pride in Finkley's accomplishments and is thrilled to see his work being recognized on a global stage. His success is a reflection of the university's commitment to nurturing talent, fostering creativity, and empowering students to make a difference in their communities and beyond.

For more information about Michael Finkley, The Michael Finkley Show, and his latest projects, visit .

About Allen University

Allen University, located in the heart of Columbia, South Carolina, is a private, historically black university committed to providing transformative educational experiences that empower students to lead purposeful lives. With a rich heritage rooted in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Allen University offers a vibrant academic community where students can excel academically, spiritually, and socially.

