Crossject’S ZENEO® Auto-Injector's Usability Further Demonstrated In Extreme HAZMAT Conditions



Crossject successfully completes a new U.S. summative human factors study to assess the usability of ZENEO® Midazolam, soon to be commercialized globally as ZEPIZURE®, under simulated chemical attack conditions.

Rigorous HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) dry-run involved 75 participants, who deployed 375 ZENEO® Midazolam auto-injectors in challenging conditions, including while wearing protective suits, without any handling problem. Study underscores ZENEO® Midazolam's usability in extreme, high-risk scenarios.



Dijon, France, November 13, 2024 -- Crossject (ISIN: FR0011716265; Euronext: ALCJ), a specialty pharma company developing the award-winning needle-free ZENEO® auto-injector to deliver life-saving medicines in emergency situations, has successfully completed a human factors study under extreme stress conditions. The test, designed to simulate a chemical attack zone or a field hospital setting, included disorienting factors such as sirens and flashlights in the dark. Study participants were equipped with HAZMAT protection, including full-body CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) suits and gloves covered in soap, simulating the worst-case scenario for first responders.

All 75 untrained participants successfully activated the ZENEO® Midazolam on five adult or child mannequins simulating victims of a neurotoxin attack. The study results confirmed the usability of ZEPIZURE® rescue therapy, strongly indicating that the ZENEO® auto-injector is suitable for rapid, mass administration by untrained caregivers in extreme emergency conditions.

This study has been supported with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50122C00031.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of this HAZMAT study, which underscores again the exceptional usability of Crossject's ZENEO® auto-injector - even when administered en masse by untrained personnel under extreme conditions,” said Patrick Alexandre, CEO of Crossject.

In an earlier human factors study performed in 2022, Crossject demonstrated high usability with the ZENEO® needle-free auto-injector among 60 untrained users across four different profiles in a simulated epileptic crisis.



About Crossject

Crossject SA (Euronext: ALCJ; ) is an emerging specialty pharmaceuticals company developing medicines for emergency situations harnessing its award-winning needle-free auto-injector ZENEO® platform. Crossject is in advanced regulatory development for ZEPIZURE®, an epileptic rescue therapy, for which it has a $60 million contract * with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The company's versatile ZENEO® platform is designed to enable patients or untrained caregivers to easily and instantly deliver a broad range of emergency medicines via intramuscular injection on bare skin or even through clothing. The company's other products in development include mainly solutions for allergic shocks and adrenal insufficiencies, as well as therapies and other emergency indications.

* Contract no: 75A50122C00031 with the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Research and Development Authority

