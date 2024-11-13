Tom Kemp Named Interim Chief Executive Officer Of PRA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Board member to assume role until permanent successor named

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA, a leader in the Business Events industry,

announces Tom Kemp, current board member of PRA, has been named interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) overseeing all business operations across 31 service locations in North America. He follows Mike Fiber, who served as CEO of PRA for five years before announcing his plans to step down and pursue other opportunities. PRA is majority owned by funds managed by EagleTree Capital. EagleTree Capital and the company's Board of Directors have begun a search for a permanent CEO.



Tom Kemp Interim Chief Executive Officer PRA

Kemp brings a wealth of experience in meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions industry, paired with a deep knowledge of PRA and its promising avenues for growth. His extensive background includes a notable tenure as CEO of Northstar Travel Group from 2009 to 2023, and he now serves as the Chairman of the Board. Kemp's comprehensive experience, coupled with guidance from the company's senior leadership team, ensures a smooth and steady transition period.

"I am honored to join PRA as interim CEO and look forward to supporting the leadership team in its mission to create unique experiences for clients that move businesses forward," Kemp said in a statement. "PRA leadership and team members are deeply committed to continued success as we begin the search for an individual to lead the company into another exciting chapter as PRA embarks on its next phase of growth. I'd like to thank Mike Fiber for his years of contribution and significant impact and wish him great success in future endeavors."

"PRA is fortunate to benefit from an exceptionally strong team with leaders who have a clear vision for the continued success of the business," said Michael Struble, Senior Partner, EagleTree Capital, "With Tom serving as interim CEO while the search for a permanent CEO is underway, the Board of Directors is confident that PRA's steadfast commitment to serving valued clients will continue the strong momentum in place."



PRA (pra)

Headquartered in Chicago with teams throughout every major and secondary market in North America, PRA is a leading business event management firm, creating experiences which move hearts, minds, and businesses forward. Through its strategic approach to creative design, production services and destination programs, PRA offers end-to-end integrated service capabilities and solutions aligned with business meetings and events. PRA blends Passion, Reach and Authenticity to consistently deliver incomparable experiences that engage participants and exceed business goals. PRA's reach runs deep, delivering value to millions of participants for 40 years in every major destination and beyond. For information on our complete portfolio of services, please visit pra.

About EagleTree Capital

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $5.3 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

