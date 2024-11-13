Huddle House Signs Largest Franchise Deal In Brand History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Fast-Growing All-Day Breakfast Franchise Announces Record-Breaking 20-Unit Agreement Across Texas

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Huddle House , serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964, has inked its largest franchise deal in its history, securing 20 units across Texas. The record-breaking agreement, led by WE Food Enterprises Hospitality Group LLC (WE Foods), demonstrates Huddle House's appeal and high-growth, scalable franchise opportunities as new and multi-unit franchisees invest in the brand.Known for accelerating the success of businesses with innovative people-centric processes and technology, WE Foods is eager to expand Huddle House across the Lone Star state. The first location is targeted to open by June 2025 in Spring, TX, with three additional openings planned in surrounding areas that month.Justin Criswell, financial executive, and CIO of WE Foods, is one of the leading operators spearheading this latest venture. With over 20 years of experience in management and corporate finance across diverse industries, Criswell has built a reputation for driving growth and delivering results.“Our team has extensive experience in the restaurant industry, and we have actively sought the right franchise opportunity for quite some time. The Huddle House franchise team has been exceptional in supporting our vision to bring people together,” said Criswell, CIO of WE Foods.“Huddle House stood out to us because we aligned with its values and mission. We hope to create a welcoming hub for colleges, local schools, and families while creating meaningful job opportunities for students.”Christian Hanks, another key operator within WE Foods, highlighted the group's attraction to Huddle House for its exceptional value, diverse menu, and welcoming community atmosphere.“My passion lies in delivering outstanding customer experiences that foster a sense of community around our brand. I look forward to cultivating an inviting atmosphere that keeps our customers coming back for more,” said Hanks.“I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with Huddle House, a brand that perfectly aligns with my values of quality and community, and I can't wait to contribute to its mission of bringing people together over great food and unforgettable moments.”“We are thrilled to celebrate such a historic win for our brand as we expand our footprint across Texas,” said Natalie Hansen, Senior Director of Franchise Development with Ascent Hospitality Management.“WE Foods have been exceptional throughout this process and are eager to join the Huddle House family. We know they will be exceptional operators as they bring Huddle House to their desired communities.”“This franchise agreement marks a significant milestone for Huddle House and showcases the success of our development team,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer at Ascent Development.“WE Foods represents the ideal franchise partner, who is dedicated to operational excellence and committed to creating positive guest experiences. This achievement continues to demonstrate the growing interest from prospective franchisees, and we look forward to more wins ahead.”For more information about Huddle House, including franchising opportunities, visit or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchisesby Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life, and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.

