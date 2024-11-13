Sybiha, Blinken Meeting In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha of Ukraine and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are holding a meeting in Brussels.

This was reported by the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Negotiations between Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicked off in Brussels," the ministry noted.

At the doorstep of the meeting, Sybiha said: "Every day, Russia bombs our critical, infrastructure, ports, hospitals, and schools. We need better protection for our people now, not later. All critical decisions must be expedited. Today, our conversation will be devoted to these issues."

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the participants of the meeting have an opportunity to coordinate steps after the presidential elections, and also noted that he plans to discuss with Blinken Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

As reported earlier, Andrii Sybiha is visiting Brussels to hold bilateral negotiations with high-ranking officials from the EU and NATO.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine