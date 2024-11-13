Kuwait, France Discuss Military Issues Of Joint Concern

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad discussed on Wednesday with French military attache to Kuwait Colonel Francois Dickes military topics and issues of common interest in the field A Chairmanship of Staff statement said that during the meeting, both sides discussed matters of joint interest and means to enhance military cooperation between the State of Kuwait and France. (end) ajr

