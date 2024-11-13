Kuwait, France Discuss Military Issues Of Joint Concern
11/13/2024 9:07:52 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti army Major General Pilot Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on Wednesday with French military attache to Kuwait Colonel Francois Dickes military topics and issues of common interest in the field
A Chairmanship of Staff statement said that during the meeting, both sides discussed matters of joint interest and means to enhance military cooperation between the State of Kuwait and France. (end)
