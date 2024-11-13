MUSIC-FILLED COMEDY SERIES FAIRWOOD GREENLIT FOR A SECOND SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

From award-winning recording artists Rusty and Clark Fairwood, and veteran showrunner Bud Schaetzle, all six episodes of Season One are currently available at Fairwoodthetvshow

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Force MP Television II and Metropolitan Sound + Vision today announced that Season Two of its irreverent comedy series

FAIRWOOD has been greenlit with ten new episodes slated to debut early next year. FAIRWOOD is created by award-winning recording artists Rusty and Clark Fairwood, also known as The Fairwood Brothers, and writer/director Bud Schaetzle, the creative mind behind televised events starring Celine Dion, Wyclef Jean, Wynonna Judd, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. The first season of FAIRWOOD is available to stream at Fairwoodthetvshow for a limited time.

Continue Reading

Season Two of FAIRWOOD finds Rusty and Clark Fairwood who, while still number one in the ratings with their television show, The Fairwood Brothers Hour Half Hour, are having tensions as a creative duo after Clark unexpectedly quits on-air, and joins their rival band, The Kowalski Experience (Robbie Rist, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch, stars as Joe Kowalski, one half of The Kowalski Experience.) Meanwhile, the town of East Plains is in turmoil after a polarizing ex-hardware store owner named Beatrice Bovarie (Annie Funke, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, This Is Us) is elected as mayor. Rusty and Clark navigate the town's choppy waters, relationship landmines, and the unexpected arrival of a family member claiming to be a Fairwood. With new and wacky characters played by Brad Leland (Friday Night Lights, Veep), Tina Parker (Better Call Saul), Jordan Woods-Robinson (The Walking Dead, Homeland), and Louanne Stephens (Friday Night Lights) Rusty and Clark are faced with their biggest test yet: how strong is the bond of brotherhood?

"We're beyond excited to return to Fairwood for Season Two," said Executive Producer Bud Schaetzle. "Rusty and Clark's journey has resonated with so many, and this season will continue to deliver the heart and humor that fans love while exploring new challenges and adventures for the brothers."

Rusty Fairwood added, "This season Rusty and Clark's Golden Rule of positivity puts the family, and the whole town to the test. It's a different kind of season for the audience - the harmony of East Plains hangs in the balance and the viewers get to pick a side!"

FAIRWOOD

is a co-production of Force MP Television II and Metropolitan Sound + Vision. Season One of the quirky single-camera series followed the exploits of The Fairwood Brothers, colorful small-town entertainers with an infectious, upbeat "positivistic" philosophy. Thrust unexpectedly into the limelight as hosts of a talk show on Channel 29 in their rustic hometown of East Plains, the Brothers unite their relatives, friends and neighbors against the all-powerful Pentalode Corporation, whose carpetbagging executives work to overrun the town and take control of its unexploited natural resources.

Returning to FAIRWOOD for Season Two are primetime vet Robert Stoeckle ("The Americans," "Law and Order"), Becky Fly ("The Help"), John Locke ("O Brother, Where Art Thou?") Rachelle Mahoney and Rolando Madrigal ("Your Worst Nightmare"). New cast this season include Mary Buss ("Climate of the Hunter"), Hartleigh Buwick ("Tulsa King"), Tiffany Feese ("Legion"), Angela Baumgardner ("A Date with Deception"), Jeff Wood ("Sunset Beach"), Annie Funke ("This is Us"), Cheyenne Rose Martin ("Awake"), Tina Parker ("Breaking Bad"), Brad Leland ("Friday Night Lights") and Herb Siguenza ("Coco").

Happy-go-lucky characters Rusty and Clark were first introduced on their faith-based rock album Contrary to Popular Belief in 2012. With a funny, charming and moral worldview, The Fairwood Brothers were created to represent the power of the underdog – and to highlight through music and storytelling the value of community, family, and The Golden Rule. The characters appeared in several experimental projects before partnering with Metropolitan.

Over the past three decades, Bud Schaetzle and his creative teams have produced thousands of hours of live, recorded and televised entertainment. Their awards and nominations include Grammys, Emmys, ACMs, CMAs, MTV, CMT, VH1, Ace, Billboard, GMA, Music City News, Golden Europa, U.S. Film Festival and MIFED. He introduced Garth Brooks to American broadcast audiences via NBC's landmark special This Is Garth Brooks; produced the most successful music pay-per-view in history with The Judds Farewell Concert; wrote and produced Ordinary Miracles for Hallmark; directed the pilot episodes for Iron Chef USA and The Road; and is writing and producing the upcoming dramatic series Black River with Avenue Pictures.

Contact:

Eric Green: [email protected]

SOURCE Metropolitan Sound and Vision

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED