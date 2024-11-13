KFSHRC Pioneers Advanced Tissue Processing Technology in Madinah

(MENAFN- Epress release) King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Madinah has pioneered the use of Large-Format Tissue Processing (Supa Mega Block) technology in Saudi Arabia. This innovative technique expedites the examination of cancerous tissues post-surgery, ensuring complete removal of affected areas in a single step. By enabling comprehensive tissue analysis and precise identification of cancerous margins, this technology optimises patient care, reduces costs, and saves time.

The technology enables pathologists to thoroughly scan excised tissues to assess the pattern and extent of cancer. It allows them to accurately identify the boundaries of cancer-affected areas, ensuring that tissue margins are free of cancer cells. This confirmation of successful medical procedures eliminates the need for additional interventions.

Furthermore, this technology simplifies the process of matching radiological images with anatomical samples. Traditional methods often required multiple stages and numerous lab slides due to the small size of the examined tissue. However, Large-Format Tissue Processing allows specialists to evaluate four times the amount of tissue in a single test, significantly enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.





