Radio Bahrain Business Club Returns for a Second Edition with Exclusive Memberships and Services

(MENAFN- Yoiku PR) Following the success of its inaugural year, 96.5 Bahrain launched the second edition of the Radio Bahrain Business Club, attracting more than 400 businesses from all industries to its exclusive 4-day free business growth event at the InterContinental Bahrain on 3-6 November 2024. The event served as a powerful platform for businesses in Bahrain and the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, equipping them with essential marketing strategies to connect with broader audiences and foster growth through the power of radio and multimedia.



The second Radio Bahrain Business Club welcomed a strong contingent of renewing businesses, alongside new members joining the Club. With upgraded services, the Business Club now includes strengthened on-air reach, in addition to expanded support on social media and digital platforms, providing members with even more robust channels to reach their target audiences through Radio Bahrain’s extensive offering.



Omar Khalifa Shaheen, CEO of Radio Bahrain Company, stated, “The resounding success of our second business growth event and the continued enthusiasm of the business community reaffirms Radio Bahrain Business Club’s value in driving successful marketing campaigns across various industries. We are thrilled that so many businesses renewed their memberships and that new organisations joined us this year. This growth highlights the impact and the long-term advantages of Radio Bahrain’s amplified influence. We aim to keep evolving to meet the needs of our members and help them navigate a dynamic marketplace.”



The Club’s value was echoed by returning members. “As a member since last year, we’ve experienced first-hand the impact of Radio Bahrain Business Club’s comprehensive reach,” said Laura Murray, Principal of Quest School. “Radio Bahrain has been with us every step of the way on this journey to get Quest School's name out in Bahrain and amongst the community.”



Nadia Zucchelli, Owner of Let Them Eat Cake, added, “The decision to renew our membership was easy. We have a fantastic relationship with Radio Bahrain. With the impact of their campaigns, we now have an increase in our sales and all together it's a very successful partnership.”



The second edition of the Radio Bahrain Business Club showcased a series of workshops focused on innovative digital marketing strategies and the enduring power of radio, emphasising Radio Bahrain’s unique position as a hybrid of traditional and digital media with a strong emphasis on the importance of both offline and online advantages and strengths in 96.5 Radio Bahrain’s possession. Attendees gained insights into leveraging Radio Bahrain’s advanced platforms to stay ahead of competition and ensure effective engagement with their target audiences.



The Radio Bahrain Business Club offers three membership tiers—Silver, Gold, and Platinum—with benefits tailored to maximise return on investment through a 12-month programme starting in January 2025. Members also enjoy access to up to 80% discounts on 2025 campaigns, increasing affordability and impact for companies across all sectors.



With its growing membership and enhanced suite of services, the Radio Bahrain Business Club is poised to remain an indispensable tool and a key resource for businesses across Bahrain, their strongest route to the market with the ultimate combination of airwaves and digital services. This second edition solidifies Radio Bahrain’s commitment to cultivating a thriving business community, and setting new standards for media and digital support for companies of all sizes.





