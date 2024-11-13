GCC Chief Delivers Lecture At Kuwaiti Army Facility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi delivered on Wednesday a lecture at the Mubarak Al-Abdullah College of Joint Command and Staff.

The of Defense stated in a statement that the Secretary-General Al-Budaiwi was received by Deputy Chief of the General Staff and Acting Commander of the Air Force, Major General Staff Pilot Sabah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah and a number of college officers.

The lecture was addressed to participants in the Joint Command and Staff Course No. 29 and was attended by a number of senior commanding officers in the army. (end)

