GCC Chief Delivers Lecture At Kuwaiti Army Facility
Date
11/13/2024 7:24:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi delivered on Wednesday a lecture at the Mubarak Al-Abdullah College of Joint Command and Staff.
The Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that the Secretary-General Al-Budaiwi was received by Deputy Chief of the army General Staff and Acting Commander of the Air Force, Major General Staff Pilot Sabah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah and a number of college officers.
The lecture was addressed to participants in the Joint Command and Staff Course No. 29 and was attended by a number of senior commanding officers in the army. (end)
