Celebrate A Magical Christmas & New Year At The Retreat Palm Dubai, Mgallery By Sofitel

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is set to welcome guests for the festive season with a lineup of enchanting events designed to bring families and friends together at the region's first holistic well-being resort. The festivities kick off with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in the hotel lobby, where attendees will gather for an evening of festive cheer, accompanied by the hotel choir, delightful treats, warm non-alcoholic mulled grapes, and a special appearance by Santa Claus.Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony● Date: Tuesday 5 December 2024● Time: 6pm - 7pm● Location: Hotel LobbyOn Christmas Eve, guests are invited to a dining experience crafted to enchant the senses. Featuring a festive menu prepared by the hotel's expert chefs, the evening will offer seasonal flavours and holiday classics, accompanied by the soft strumming of a live acoustic guitar for a warm ambiance that embraces the spirit of the season.Christmas Eve Dinner● Date: Sunday 24 December 2024● Time: 7pm - 11pm● Location: Vibe Restaurant● Price: AED 299 per adult (including grape beverage selection), AED 149 per child (6-11 yrs)Christmas Day brings a festive brunch featuring traditional holiday favorites and unique creations prepared with passion and flair. Guests will enjoy live entertainment in a vibrant holiday atmosphere, making it a memorable occasion with loved ones.Christmas Day Brunch● Date: Monday 25 December 2024● Time: 12:30pm - 4pm● Location: Vibe Restaurant● Price: AED 299 per adult (including non-alcoholic bubbly), AED 149 per child (6-11 yrs)For New Year's Eve, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai presents the Celestial Harmony Gala Dinner. Under a starlit sky, guests can enjoy gourmet dining and live entertainment against the backdrop of the Dubai skyline, creating a memorable atmosphere to ring in 2025.New Year's Eve Celebration: Celestial Harmony Gala Dinner● Date: Sunday 31 December 2024● Time: 8pm - 2am● Location: Pool Area & Beach Deck● Price: AED 1499 per adult (including non-alcoholic bubbly), AED 699 per child (6-11 yrs)● Early Bird Offer: AED 1299 per adult until 15 December 2024.For a truly elevated experience, an exclusive VIP package is available, providing premium access, luxurious settings, and personalized service for guests seeking a more private celebration. Availability is limited.Exclusive New Years Eve VIP Package. Price: AED 1999 per adult, AED 999 per child (6-11 yrs)Samir Arora, the General Manager of MGallery the Retreat, Palm Dubai shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming festive season:“Our festive events at MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai are thoughtfully crafted to create heartwarming memories for all our guests. From the Christmas tree lighting to the“Celestial Harmony Gala Dinner” on New Year's Eve, these experiences bring people together in a spirit of celebration, fostering moments of joy and connection. We look forward to welcoming families and friends to share in these magical occasions.”Celebrate this festive season at MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai as each event has been curated to cultivate a warm, joyful ambiance - ideal for creating memories with loved ones.For reservations and more information, please WhatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502 or visit the hotel's instagram page on @theretreatpalmdubai.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier ConsultingEmail: ...Phone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai's first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.mgallery | all | accor

