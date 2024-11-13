Kuwait Amir Congratulates Botswana Pres. On Election, Taking Constitutional Oath
11/13/2024 7:08:28 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Botswana Duma Gideon, congratulating him on being elected and taking the constitutional oath.
His Highness the Amir wished the President success in leading his nation and its people more progress and development. (end)
