Trump chooses Iran hawk to serve as UN envoy

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has nominated Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to serve as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations. In a statement, Trump praised Stefanik as a strong advocate for his "America First" agenda, calling her "incredibly strong, tough, and smart." If confirmed by the Senate, Stefanik, who represents New York, will succeed Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has served as the US ambassador to the UN since 2021.



In a statement on social media, Stefanik emphasized the need for a return to Trump’s “Maximum Pressure” strategy on Iran, claiming that Tehran had grown emboldened under the Biden administration’s policies. She reiterated support for tough measures against Iran, including sanctions, following the US's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal during Trump's first term.



Stefanik has also been a staunch supporter of Israel, particularly during its military actions in Gaza and against Hezbollah. She has criticized the Biden administration for funding the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), accusing it of supporting terrorism. Her position on foreign policy has garnered praise from Israeli officials, including Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon, who described her as having "unwavering moral clarity."



Stefanik’s nomination comes amid criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict in Gaza, with some Arab American and Muslim American groups criticizing the US for continuing military aid to Israel without pushing for a ceasefire.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881082