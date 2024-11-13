Brazilian Education And Real Estate: Vitru, Cury, And Fator Group Navigate Market Challenges
Date
11/13/2024 7:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vitru Education, Brazil's largest distance learning group, reported a net profit of R$24 million ($4.21 million) in the third quarter of 2024. This marks a significant turnaround from the R$1.8 million ($315,789) loss in the same period of 2023. The company's revenue increased by 8.7% to R$530.7 million ($93.1 million) year-over-year.
The average monthly tuition for online undergraduate courses rose by 11.9% to R$317 ($55.61). However, Vitru's total student enrollment decreased by 6.1% to 808,300 students compared to the previous year. Distance learning courses accounted for 97.3% of the student body.
Vitru operates 2,600 distance learning centers, with 93.7% still in the growth phase. This represents a substantial avenue for expansion, with a current maturation rate of only 36.5%. The company's operating cash flow totaled R$510.2 million ($89.5 million), a 13.5% decrease from the previous year.
Cury Boosts Profit by 58% in Q3 2024
Cury, a Brazilian real estate developer, reported a 57.7% increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024. The company's earnings reached R$170.6 million ($29.93 million), up from the same period in 2023. Net revenue exceeded R$1 billion ($175.44 million) for the first time, marking a 40.4% year-over-year increase.
The company' gross margin improved by 1 percentage point to 38.8%. Cury's EBITDA grew by 54.6% to R$219.4 million ($38.49 million), with a margin of 20.8%. The adjusted EBITDA reached R$221.4 million ($38.84 million), a 143.4% increase, with a margin of 21%.
Cury's return on equity (ROE) over the last 12 months was 64.2%, up 14.5 points from the third quarter of 2023. The company maintains a net cash position of R$322.7 million ($56.61 million). New project launches grew by 87% to R$1.5 billion ($263.16 million), while net sales increased by 55.6% to R$1.36 billion ($238.6 million).
Fator Group Restructures and Considers Future IPO
The Fator Group , controlled by Walter Appel, has undergone a significant restructuring. The group created Fator Capital, a new structure for non-banking companies under the Fator Empreendimentos holding company. This entity will oversee four asset management firms, investment banking operations, and a merger and acquisition consulting unit.
Following this restructuring, the Central Bank approved a reduction in Banco Fator's capital from R$335 million ($58.77 million) to R$280.5 million ($49.21 million). The group aims to implement a partnership model within Fator Capital, which generates about two-thirds of the group's revenue.
João Lopes, a key executive, mentioned the possibility of a future initial public offering (IPO) for Fator Capital. Since Lopes joined in late 2021, the group has nearly doubled its assets under management to approximately R$5 billion ($877.19 million). The restructuring allows for greater flexibility and potential growth in non-banking sectors.
Brazilian Education and Real Estate: Vitru, Cury, and Fator Group Navigate Market Challenges
MENAFN13112024007421016031ID1108880985
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.