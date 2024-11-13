Brazilian Education and Real Estate: Vitru, Cury, and Fator Group Navigate Market Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vitru Education, Brazil's largest distance group, reported a net of R$24 million ($4.21 million) in the third quarter of 2024. This marks a significant turnaround from the R$1.8 million ($315,789) loss in the same period of 2023. The company's revenue increased by 8.7% to R$530.7 million ($93.1 million) year-over-year.



The average monthly tuition for undergraduate courses rose by 11.9% to R$317 ($55.61). However, Vitru's total student enrollment decreased by 6.1% to 808,300 students compared to the previous year. Distance learning courses accounted for 97.3% of the student body.



Vitru operates 2,600 distance learning centers, with 93.7% still in the growth phase. This represents a substantial avenue for expansion, with a current maturation rate of only 36.5%. The company's operating cash flow totaled R$510.2 million ($89.5 million), a 13.5% decrease from the previous year.





Cury Boosts Profit by 58% in Q3 2024

Cury, a Brazilian real estate developer, reported a 57.7% increase in net profit for the third quarter of 2024. The company's earnings reached R$170.6 million ($29.93 million), up from the same period in 2023. Net revenue exceeded R$1 billion ($175.44 million) for the first time, marking a 40.4% year-over-year increase.



The company' gross margin improved by 1 percentage point to 38.8%. Cury's EBITDA grew by 54.6% to R$219.4 million ($38.49 million), with a margin of 20.8%. The adjusted EBITDA reached R$221.4 million ($38.84 million), a 143.4% increase, with a margin of 21%.



Cury's return on equity (ROE) over the last 12 months was 64.2%, up 14.5 points from the third quarter of 2023. The company maintains a net cash position of R$322.7 million ($56.61 million). New project launches grew by 87% to R$1.5 billion ($263.16 million), while net sales increased by 55.6% to R$1.36 billion ($238.6 million).

Fator Group Restructures and Considers Future IPO

The Fator Group , controlled by Walter Appel, has undergone a significant restructuring. The group created Fator Capital, a new structure for non-banking companies under the Fator Empreendimentos holding company. This entity will oversee four asset management firms, investment banking operations, and a merger and acquisition consulting unit.



Following this restructuring, the Central Bank approved a reduction in Banco Fator's capital from R$335 million ($58.77 million) to R$280.5 million ($49.21 million). The group aims to implement a partnership model within Fator Capital, which generates about two-thirds of the group's revenue.



João Lopes, a key executive, mentioned the possibility of a future initial public offering (IPO) for Fator Capital. Since Lopes joined in late 2021, the group has nearly doubled its assets under management to approximately R$5 billion ($877.19 million). The restructuring allows for greater flexibility and potential growth in non-banking sectors.



Brazilian Education and Real Estate: Vitru, Cury, and Fator Group Navigate Market Challenges

