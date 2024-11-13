Microsoft Teams Phone Ecosystem Growth Opportunities And Best Practices For Service Providers Competing And/Or Collaborating With Microsoft

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Microsoft Teams Phone Ecosystem" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides insights into customer perceptions and decision-making factors when selecting communications solutions and providers and, more specifically, the factors driving or restraining the adoption of Teams Phone. It compares organizations adopting Teams Phone to the total sample of organizations adopting cloud PBX/UCaaS solutions to identify key differences and similarities.

The analysis also includes projections of Teams Phone's share of the total UCaaS market, as well as an estimated share of cloud-connected calling services of total Teams Phone seats throughout the forecast period. We also identify growth opportunities and best practices for service providers competing and/or collaborating with Microsoft in the evolving cloud communications and collaboration market.

Today's business communications market is marked by a pronounced shift toward more collaborative user experiences. Collaboration tools, such as video meetings and group chat, content sharing, and whiteboarding are used extensively, often replacing voice-only calls, across organizations, verticals, and job roles. Collaboration tool adoption has been growing for a couple of decades; however, it received a considerable boost during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing upsurge in popularity of hybrid work models.

As a result of the increased importance of video and messaging within comprehensive UCaaS suites, the cloud private branch exchange (PBX) that provides call control functionality is becoming deprioritized in buyer decision-making and heavily discounted in solution bundles. The relative parity of PBX feature sets across providers is also contributing to the commoditization of telephony in modern business communications solutions.

This trend has been further enhanced by the rise of compelling unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offerings by collaboration-centric providers, such as Google, Microsoft, and Zoom, seeking new growth opportunities beyond video meetings and group chat and creative ways to differentiate from the "old generation" of voice-centric hosted Internet protocol (IP) telephony providers. Collaboration-centric decision-making in communications upgrades is favoring providers that lead with innovative meetings and messaging capabilities and offer cloud PBX functionality as an inexpensive and convenient - i.e., bundled and natively integrated - add-on.

Among collaboration vendors, Microsoft has benefited most tangibly from the widespread adoption of its Teams collaboration platform to drive sales of Teams Phone, its cloud PBX solution. Capitalizing on its expertise and market leadership in computer operating systems, productivity software, business email, directory services, and other technology areas, Microsoft has gradually established itself as a strong participant in the cloud communications space as well. Microsoft Teams, more specifically, is currently one of the most popular and widely adopted cloud collaboration solutions across businesses of varying size, industry, and geography.

Microsoft Teams is driving strong pull-through for Teams Phone, which is disrupting the cloud PBX/UCaaS market and creating both opportunities and threats for communications service providers (CSPs). The rapid adoption of Teams Phone has slowed growth for many competitor solutions, which is compelling CSPs to re-evaluate their strategies for the UCaaS market. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Direct Routing, Operator Connect, and Teams Phone Mobile programs are creating considerable opportunities for CSPs to sell public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity services and calling plans.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Demographics

Key Findings



Introduction Key Findings

The CSP Dilemma in the Disrupted Value Chain



The CSP Dilemma

The CSP Channel in the Spotlight Again Key CSP Challenges and Partner Strategies in the Evolving Cloud Communications Market

Growing Cloud/Mobile PBX and Microsoft Teams Phone Adoption



Cloud/Mobile PBX and Microsoft Teams Phone Adoption

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers

Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments with Microsoft Teams Phone in Use

Regional Adoption and Future Plans for Microsoft Teams Phone

Adoption and Future Plans for Microsoft Teams Phone Among Vertical Markets

Reasons for not Adopting Teams Phone as a Cloud/Mobile PBX Analysis of Microsoft Teams Phone Adoption for External Calling

Teams Phone and the Rise of Collaboration-centric UCaaS



Collaboration-centric Value Propositions Drive UCaaS Growth

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

Growing Impact of Teams Phone on the Global UCaaS Market Projecting Teams Phone Growth

The CSP Opportunity in Connecting Teams Phone and Other Third-Party UCaaS Platforms to the PSTN



The Microsoft Effect and the Telecom Opportunity

Preferred Methods of Connecting Microsoft Teams to the PSTN

Evolving Methods of PSTN-enabling Teams Phone

Growing Demand for Cloud-Connected Calling in Teams Phone Deployments

The CSP Opportunity in Cloud-Connected Calling

The Case for Mobile PBX and Teams Phone Mobile Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX

Reframing Voice Services in a Collaboration-First Market



CSPs Must Reposition for Growth

CSP Best Practices in the 'New Normal'

Approaches and Responsibilities for Voice Services Integration in Third-Party UCaaS Deployments

Reframing Voice Services Responsibilities in a Collaboration-First Market Conclusion

Appendix



Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

