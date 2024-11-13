Bybit P2P Block Trading Blast: Up To 200 USDT In Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is rolling out a trio of exciting perks for block traders on Bybit P2P . With a generous 10,000 USDT in bonuses up for grabs, Bybit P2P lifts year-end spirit for both newcomers exploring large-ticket trades and seasoned merchants, making high-value transactions more rewarding than ever.

Block trading allows the private buying or selling of large amounts of cryptocurrency between two parties. It enables swift, single-step transactions without involving multiple orders typically required of a regular order in an exchange. Block trades may reduce the risk of slippage and often come with discounted transaction costs.

From now to Dec. 27, 2024, Bybit P2P users who sign up for the P2P Block Trading Blast event may qualify for the following exclusive perks. Registration is required, terms and conditions apply:

New Users Exclusive : 3,000 USDT Prize Pool

The first 15 users to complete the first Block Trading transaction during the event period will unlock a 200 USDT bonus.

For all users : 3,000 USDT Prize Pool

Any user who trades at least 20,000 USDT in Block Trading during the event period will get a chance to win up to 100 USDT from the prize pool.

Block Merchants Exclusive : 4,000 USDT Prize Pool

The first 20 block merchants to complete at least 50,000 USDT in Block Trading transactions (side orders only) during the event period will earn a 200 USDT bonus.

“Activity levels are high and so are traders' mood for a year-end sprint,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.“Bybit P2P is here to support our traders of all levels, and with this new event, our customers may not only achieve their trading goals fee-free, but also stand a chance to win bonuses,” she said.

With Bybit P2P Block Trade, merchants and buyers can benefit from Bybit's robust security infrastructure, comprehensive KYC/KYB verifications, and rigorous asset management protocols, all at zero fees. Bybit P2P also offers competitive trading limits at a single minimum order limit of 10,000 USDT, and maximum at 200,000 USDT.

Bybit strives to facilitate the trading needs of crypto enthusiasts of varying risk appetites, find out more about the entry requirements for Bybit P2P Block Trading.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit: Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

For more information, please visit:

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

...