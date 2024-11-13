Parsons Extends Bridge Franchise With America’S River Crossing Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the Tennessee Department of (TDOT) has selected the company to serve as lead designer for the proposed America's River Crossing project, a pivotal infrastructure project aimed at enhancing transportation connectivity and economic growth in the Memphis region. This contract win marks a significant milestone for Parsons, further solidifying its position as a leader in long-span bridge design.

The proposed America's River Crossing project will replace the existing 75-year-old I-55 bridge, which, by 2050, is projected to support approximately 64,000 vehicles carrying residents, workers, and freight moving between Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi every day. Parsons is responsible for delivering a design to address route resiliency, improve safety, and maintain a state of good repair.

"Our selection for the America's River Crossing project is a testament to Parsons' dedication to delivering high-quality, transformative infrastructure solutions that keep our communities moving," said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. "The proposed project not only reinforces our leadership in bridge design but also demonstrates our commitment to supporting communities and fostering economic development through robust transportation systems."

With this new project, Parsons continues its legacy of excellence in the bridge sector, now encompassing 24 Mississippi River crossings, including five currently underway. The proposed project, still under final contracting, will improve mobility and address traffic flow and operations for local and regional motorists and travelers in the tri-state area. Parsons' extensive experience and commitment to innovative engineering solutions have positioned the company as the go-to firm for critical infrastructure delivery.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

