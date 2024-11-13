High Tide Announces Closing Of Final Tranche Of $15 Million Subordinated Debt Facility

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 31, 2023, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 3, 2023 .

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide (" High Tide " or the "Company ") (Nasdaq: HITI ) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it has closed the Final Tranche (as defined herein) of its previously disclosed subordinated debt facility of $1,000 principal subordinate secured debentures of the Company (each, a " Debenture ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $15 million (the " Facility ") at a price of $900 per Debenture, pursuant to subscription agreements with arm's length institutional credit providers (collectively, the " Lenders "). Pursuant to the Final Tranche, the Company issued 5,000 Debentures.

The Debentures will mature on July 31, 2029, and bear interest at a fixed rate of 12% per annum on drawn amounts, payable quarterly. The Debentures are governed by the terms and conditions of a debenture trust indenture between the Company and Olympia Trust Company in its capacity as trustee and collateral agent. The Company may redeem the Debentures at any time prior to maturity, in whole or in part, upon sixty days' notice and payment of certain penalties as applicable. The Company's obligations under the Debentures are collaterally secured by general security and guarantee agreements from the Company and certain subsidiaries of the Company and rank in second position to the Company's existing senior lender.

Pursuant to the terms of the subscription agreements, the Debentures were to be drawn in two tranches: (i) $10,000,000 principal amount which was previously drawn on July 31, 2024, and (ii) $5,000,000 principal amount which has now been drawn (the " Final Tranche ").

Ventum Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor to the Corporation in connection with arranging the Facility.

The net proceeds of the Facility will be used for debt repayment maturing on December 31, 2024 ongoing development of the Company's business model and general working capital purposes.

All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer globally by store count1. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna CabanaTM is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 186 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: FastendrTM is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity, Smokecartel, Dailyhighclub, and Dankstop.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of BudTM, Cabana Cannabis CoTM, Daily High ClubTM, Vodka GlassTM, Puff Puff PassTM, DopezillaTM, AtomikTM, HueTM, EvolutionTM

and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals, FABCBD, blessedcbd and co.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via ValiantTM.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous BrandzTM name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

