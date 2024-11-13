Kuwait Info. Min. Launches State Visual Identity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Information launched on Wednesday the country's visual identity, including a comprehensive guide that highlights the components of the identity, represented by the emblem and the national blue color.

The ministry said in a press release that the guide explains the emblem's cultural importance, which symbolizes the country's identity and history, as well as guidelines for its use.

The statement added that Kuwaiti expert Mohammad Sharaf assisted the ministry in planning and drawing the emblem and maintaining its authentic elements, such as the ship and the falcon.

The cabinet appointed the ministry of information to address all government sectors regarding the visual identity and the use of the new emblem on all official websites. (end)

