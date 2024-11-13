Moehe Organises Open Day Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Under the slogan,“Qatar Day for Mathematics,” and as part of the 4th edition of the Arab Mathematics 2024, which Qatar hosts for the first time, the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in partnership with Qatar University, organised an open day event aimed at professional development and the exchange of experiences.

The event featured a presentation of the latest technologies and modern methods in educational research in mathematics, with distinguished contributions from speakers and lecturers from various higher education institutions in Qatar.

The open-day activities included two main programs, one for team leaders and assistants and another for participating students. In addition, 12 scientific lectures on mathematical research and nine specialized training workshops were conducted by a distinguished group of faculty members from Qatar University and mathematics teachers from public schools.

The event also included scientific dialogue sessions led by mathematics experts nominated by ALECSO and professors from Qatar University and the Community College, as well as a STEM Projects exhibition for students from both public and private schools.

The open day also featured a series of lectures and training workshops presented by several Arab mathematics scholars from outside Qatar.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of Educational Guidance and General Coordinator of the Olympiad Committees Fatima Al Rashed indicated that the open day activities held as part of the 4th Arab Mathematics Olympiad under the slogan“Qatar Day for Mathematics,” and with the participation of talented Arab students in mathematics, aim to foster creativity and confidence in these students by involving them in a distinguished scientific event that enhances their academic abilities.