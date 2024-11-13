Jamkash Vehicleades Unveils All New Dzire
Date
11/13/2024 12:07:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Leading Maruti Suzuki Dealership of the state Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd unveiled New Dzire.
The Chief Guest for the occasion was Gurdeep Singh Thakur Divisional Manager Mahindra Finance (J&K, Ladakh) along with Area Managers of Srinagar & Ganderbal, Mehraj U din sheikh and Sameer Ahmad Khan and large gathering of Auto lovers and Managerial Staff of Jamkash were present during the occasion one hundred ten customers invited during the launch.
Loaded with a host of segment-first features such as Electric Sunroof, 360 HD View Camera, Suzuki Connect and all-new LED Crystal Vision Headlamps. The All-New Dzire is powered by one of the world's most thermal efficient Z-Series 1.2L engine, making it India's Most Fuel-Efficient Sedan* with a fuel-efficiency of 24.79 km/l in Petrol MT and 33.73 km/kg^ in S-CNG power trains.
All-new plush and comfortable interiors equipped with 22.86cm (9”) Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with Surround Sense by ARKAMYSTM offers seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM#, alongside a host of additional exciting new features such as wireless smartphone charger, TPMS, rear fast charging USB ports, rear reading lamps and more.
The car is also equipped with 15+ top-of-the-line safety features. This includes 6 airbags, 3 point ELR seatbelts, ESP®1 with Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages as standard across all variants.
The All-New Dzire is rated 5-star by GNCAP*4.
