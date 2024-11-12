Hyatt Place Celebrates Live Music At Zeest Sky Bar And Lounge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 12, 2024: As the winter festivities approach, Hyatt Place is all set to elevate your weekends with live at Zeest Sky Bar and Lounge every Friday and Saturday throughout this month. Embrace the season's joy under the open skies, surrounded by the beautiful cityscape, as you revel in soulful music performed by renowned and immensely talented artists.



With a mix of melodic tunes, thrilling live jammings, and an ambience that promises warmth and excitement each evening will be filled with rhythm, harmony, and unforgettable memories. So gather your friends, bring along your family, and make this winter celebration one to Remember at Hyatt Place, where music and memories come alive all month long.



Fact sheet



Days: Fridays and Saturdays all month



Outlet: Zing, Hyatt Place Malviya Nagar, Jaipur





About Hyatt place



Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is the first Hyatt Place hotel in Rajasthan. Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar is a contemporary, modern hotel designed for the multi-tasking travelers. Inspired by old & new Rajasthan the hotel offers uncomplicated experiences in stylish seating. Located in Malviya Nagar, the hotel is near the Jaipur International Airport, World Trade Park and Jhalana Leopard Safari.

