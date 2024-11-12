Letter To Editor No Jobs For Electrical Engineers In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the situation of electrical engineers has worsened, casting doubts on this once-promising career due to a severe lack of job opportunities. Despite high demand in various sectors, graduates have struggled to find jobs, especially since the Power Development Department (PDD) last hired in 2015. Since then, no new vacancies have been advertised, creating a sense of disarray among aspiring engineers who have spent years honing their skills. In 2019, a glimmer of hope appeared when the government announced 30 posts for Junior Engineers (JE) and 68 for Assistant Engineers (AE), but these were abruptly withdrawn, exacerbating the frustration of hundreds of graduates entering the job market each year.

The various engineering institutions in J&K continue to produce qualified professionals, the absence of opportunities has pushed many to seek jobs outside the Union Territory or in unrelated fields. This crisis is further compounded by the continuous retirement of experienced engineers without adequate replacements, leaving the power sector vulnerable and worsening job prospects for newcomers. The Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) has actively raised concerns, holding emergency meetings and petitioning government officials to expedite recruitment processes and fill vacant posts, yet their appeals have seen little response.

Statistically, the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (JKPDD) alone faces a critical shortage, with 436 Junior Engineer (JE) and 161 Assistant Engineer (AE) electrical positions unfilled since 2016. The delay in finalising recruitment rules under SO 381 and the failure to forward these guidelines to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Public Service Commission (JKPSC) have left more than 40,000 qualified electrical and electronics engineers stranded, their careers put on hold for almost a decade. This prolonged stagnation has led to financial hardships and a growing sense of hopelessness among young professionals, who now see their hard-earned degrees losing value.

We, the aspirants, earnestly request the higher-ups in PDD, the J&K government, JKSSB, and JKPSC to pay immediate attention to this pressing issue and provide necessary recruitment opportunities for engineers. The government and private sector must urgently address this issue by implementing recruitment rules, expediting hiring processes, and encouraging industrial investments to create new job opportunities. Without swift action, the operational efficiency of the power sector will continue to decline, and the aspirations of thousands of skilled engineers will remain unfulfilled, casting a long shadow over the future of electrical engineering in J&K.

Aausyf Ibn Farooq

