Another Trump Administration May Not Be A Disaster For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Among the first world leaders to speak with Donald following his election victory on November 5 was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Congratulating the US president-elect, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in the“potential for stronger cooperation” between the two nations.

Others are less sure . For many foreign policy observers , Trump's victory – taken in the context of his lukewarm attitude toward , his criticism of the amount of US aid being sent to Ukraine and his vows to reach a deal to end the ongoing war in Eastern Europe – has stoked uncertainty over Washington's commitment to doing everything it can to support Ukraine repel Russian invaders.

As a scholar on Eastern Europe , I understand where these concerns come from. But I also offer a counter view: that a Trump White House may not necessarily be bad news for Kyiv.

NATO's mission to counter Russia remains unchanged

It is common to hear Trump described as isolationist , nationalistic and an anti-interventionist on the world stage. He has encouraged such a view through claims, for example, that the US would shirk its responsibility to come to the defense of a NATO member against a Russian attack if that country was not meeting its defense spending targets in line with the alliance's commitments .

But such rhetoric is undercut by established facts and prior Republican positions.

In December 2023, the US Congress – endorsing the view that European security and stability are in the United States' interests – passed bipartisan legislation prohibiting a president from unilaterally withdrawing the US from NATO.

The Republican co-sponsor of that bill, Senator Marco Rubio, has in recent months emerged as a key Trump surrogate – and now Rubio is expected to be named as Trump's secretary of state , according to reports.

The US and Europe remain each other's most important markets . As such, the United States will be highly motivated to maintain a role in European security so long as instability in Europe can influence the global and US economies.