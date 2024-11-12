Another Trump Administration May Not Be A Disaster For Ukraine
Date
11/12/2024 7:06:45 PM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
Among the first world leaders to speak with Donald trump following his election victory on November 5 was Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Congratulating the US president-elect, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in the“potential for stronger cooperation” between the two nations.
Others are less sure . For many foreign policy observers , Trump's victory – taken in the context of his lukewarm attitude toward NATO , his criticism of the amount of US aid being sent to Ukraine and his vows to reach a deal to end the ongoing war in Eastern Europe – has stoked uncertainty over Washington's commitment to doing everything it can to support Ukraine repel Russian invaders.
As a scholar on Eastern Europe , I understand where these concerns come from. But I also offer a counter view: that a Trump White House may not necessarily be bad news for Kyiv.
NATO's mission to counter Russia remains unchanged
It is common to hear Trump described as isolationist , nationalistic and an anti-interventionist on the world stage. He has encouraged such a view through claims, for example, that the US would shirk its responsibility to come to the defense of a NATO member against a Russian attack if that country was not meeting its defense spending targets in line with the alliance's commitments .
But such rhetoric is undercut by established facts and prior Republican positions.
In December 2023, the US Congress – endorsing the view that European security and stability are in the United States' interests – passed bipartisan legislation prohibiting a president from unilaterally withdrawing the US from NATO.
The Republican co-sponsor of that bill, Senator Marco Rubio, has in recent months emerged as a key Trump surrogate – and now Rubio is expected to be named as Trump's secretary of state , according to reports.
The US and Europe remain each other's most important markets . As such, the United States will be highly motivated to maintain a role in European security so long as instability in Europe can influence the global and US economies.
MENAFN12112024000159011032ID1108879042
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.